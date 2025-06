Got a memorable love story? The Community Campfire is collecting your best tales of romance and ridiculousness. To kick things off, KPCW’s Amber Johnson shares her own rom-com-worthy origin story: long-distance internet dating in the early 2000s and a holiday visit that spirals into a scene straight out of "Meet the Parents," only with a phantom mouse and a sleepwalking groom-to-be. Buckle up — it's wedding season.