An exclusive glimpse of the Antique Power Show — fueling today with the spirit of yesterday

The Antique Power Show in Wallsburg, Utah, is more than an event: it’s a celebration of resilience, creativity and the quiet power of history.

Held just once a year (June 20–22), this 300-acre experience features over 3,000 vintage treasures, including classic cars and tractors, stagecoach rides, live music, blacksmithing, reenactments and more. Among them is a rare right-hand drive Cadillac with an unforgettable backstory, one of many artifacts that make this place feel alive.

It all began with Richard Erickson, a child of the Great Depression who rose from humble beginnings to create this tribute to the past. He didn’t just collect machines; he honored the work, sacrifice and spirit behind them.

The Antique Power Show isn’t just about what we see. It’s about what we remember — and what we carry forward.