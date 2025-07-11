© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Iron Canyon Echoes

By John Burdick,
Mitchell Elliott
Published July 11, 2025 at 2:37 PM MDT
Local indie-folk duo, Iron Canyon Echoes, features guitarist and vocalist Johnny Wasden and cellist Skyler Kershner.
Local indie-folk duo, Iron Canyon Echoes, features guitarist and vocalist Johnny Wasden and cellist Skyler Kershner.

Local indie-folk duo Iron Canyon Echoes talk about their unique sound shaped by mountain landscapes, friendship, and long winters in Park City. Band members Johnny Wasden and Skyler Kirschner reflect on their musical journey from rival high school bands to neighbors creating “folk-adjacent” songs with guitar, cello, and kick drum. They share the stories behind original songs like “Uinta” and “Duchesne,” inspired by Utah’s wild places and legends. The band also performs live in-studio and discusses their laid-back approach to gigging, from forest picnics to barn tours.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Mitchell Elliott
Mitchell Elliott is an audio engineer, academic, and musician. Mitchell received a Bachelor of Art in Music from the University of San Diego in 2019 and a Master of Science in Audio Engineering from Belmont University in 2021. Mitchell currently is a broadcast audio specialist in Park City, Utah.
See stories by Mitchell Elliott