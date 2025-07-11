LIVE from the KPCW studio: Iron Canyon Echoes

Local indie-folk duo Iron Canyon Echoes talk about their unique sound shaped by mountain landscapes, friendship, and long winters in Park City. Band members Johnny Wasden and Skyler Kirschner reflect on their musical journey from rival high school bands to neighbors creating “folk-adjacent” songs with guitar, cello, and kick drum. They share the stories behind original songs like “Uinta” and “Duchesne,” inspired by Utah’s wild places and legends. The band also performs live in-studio and discusses their laid-back approach to gigging, from forest picnics to barn tours.