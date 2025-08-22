© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

When Swiss Days impacts a warzone: One Midway resident’s incredible encounter

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published August 22, 2025 at 2:03 PM MDT
Midway City Swiss Days Festival
Mark Nelson
Midway City Swiss Days Festival

Garrett Watts’ remarkable encounter in a warzone thousands of miles away revealed the true impact of Swiss Days, a cherished Heber Valley tradition that turns Midway into a vibrant celebration every Labor Day weekend. 

Once known for greased-pig chases and questionable rodeos on Town Square, today it’s filled with colorful crafts, lively music, and a strong sense of community. As The Community Campfire’s Amber Johnson shares, its reach goes far beyond Swiss tacos and artisan booths—touching lives both at home and abroad.

Garrett Watts
Amber Johnson
/
KPCW
Garrett Watts

Amber Borowski Johnson
