When Swiss Days impacts a warzone: One Midway resident’s incredible encounter

Garrett Watts’ remarkable encounter in a warzone thousands of miles away revealed the true impact of Swiss Days, a cherished Heber Valley tradition that turns Midway into a vibrant celebration every Labor Day weekend.

Once known for greased-pig chases and questionable rodeos on Town Square, today it’s filled with colorful crafts, lively music, and a strong sense of community. As The Community Campfire’s Amber Johnson shares, its reach goes far beyond Swiss tacos and artisan booths—touching lives both at home and abroad.