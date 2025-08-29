© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

A History of Broadcasting Park City Miners Football

By Andrea Buchanan
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:00 PM MDT
If you've ever listened to a Park City Miner's Football game, chances are you've heard one of these voices: Pete Gillwald, Matt Strater and Craig Elliott. Tune in and hear the history of Miner's football through the stories of our announcers. From throwing lemon drops at fans to swatting wasps in the press box, you won't want to miss this warm-hearted interview.

Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
