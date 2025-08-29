A History of Broadcasting Park City Miners Football

1 of 3 — Pete and Matt.jpg 2 of 3 — Craig and Pete.jpg 3 of 3 — Craig looking through cables.jpg

If you've ever listened to a Park City Miner's Football game, chances are you've heard one of these voices: Pete Gillwald, Matt Strater and Craig Elliott. Tune in and hear the history of Miner's football through the stories of our announcers. From throwing lemon drops at fans to swatting wasps in the press box, you won't want to miss this warm-hearted interview.