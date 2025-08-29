© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Owen Quincy

Published August 29, 2025 at 5:01 PM MDT
A photo of artist Owen Quincy in a Meadow
Owen Quincy
Owen Quincy

KPCW welcomes Utah-based musician Owen Quincy, whose journey began in opera houses across Italy before he found his true voice in folk and alternative music. Drawing inspiration from both classical tradition and modern storytelling, Owen has crafted Lyre Man—a Schubert-inspired concept record set for release in September 2025. With songs that balance poetic depth and audience connection, his music resonates with the rhythm of The Lumineers and the lyrical melancholy of Gregory Alan Isakov. Don’t miss this rising artist as he shares his story and sound on KPCW.

The Community Campfire