LIVE from the KPCW studio: Owen Quincy

KPCW welcomes Utah-based musician Owen Quincy, whose journey began in opera houses across Italy before he found his true voice in folk and alternative music. Drawing inspiration from both classical tradition and modern storytelling, Owen has crafted Lyre Man—a Schubert-inspired concept record set for release in September 2025. With songs that balance poetic depth and audience connection, his music resonates with the rhythm of The Lumineers and the lyrical melancholy of Gregory Alan Isakov. Don’t miss this rising artist as he shares his story and sound on KPCW.