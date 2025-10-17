Life with a real-life Linus and his giant pumpkin

Pumpkin season has arrived and The Community Campfire’s Amber Johnson has a confession: she is married to a man obsessed with growing the Great Pumpkin.

Amber Johnson's husband Jamie grows pumpkins so massive they require a forklift and their own fan club. While most people greet fall with cozy sweaters and leaf peeping, he’s out back hand-pollinating, adjusting heat lamps and fussing over soil like a man preparing for the harvest Olympics. His biggest? Over 1,300 pounds.

Jamie’s pumpkin obsession has caught plenty of attention — on TV, in newspapers and even on national shows. But that’s just the beginning of the pumpkin-fueled chaos he’s brought to fall. So, if you’re wondering what life looks like with a man whose primary relationship is with produce, don't miss this hilarious glimpse behind the orange curtain.