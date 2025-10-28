Heber Valley temple lawsuit heads to Utah Supreme Court in December

The legal battle over plans for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to build a temple in the Heber Valley heads to the state’s highest court in December.

A group of Heber City residents sued Wasatch County nearly two years ago, saying the county council illegally approved the temple plans.

A local judge said the temple plans can go forward, but the residents appealed her decision to the Supreme Court.

The judge also ruled in September that construction must halt during the appeal. Lawyers will debate that injunction at a hearing Dec. 8 in Salt Lake City.

Attorneys for the church have said the delays could add millions of dollars to construction costs.

The temple site is just east of the Heber City limits. It will be 88,000 square feet, with a steeple stretching over 200 feet into the sky.