© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber Valley temple lawsuit heads to Utah Supreme Court in December

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 28, 2025 at 3:11 PM MDT
An artist's rendering offers an early look at the Heber Valley temple.
Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints
An artist's rendering offers an early look at the Heber Valley temple.

The Utah Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in December over the construction of the Heber Valley temple.

The legal battle over plans for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to build a temple in the Heber Valley heads to the state’s highest court in December.

A group of Heber City residents sued Wasatch County nearly two years ago, saying the county council illegally approved the temple plans.

A local judge said the temple plans can go forward, but the residents appealed her decision to the Supreme Court.

The judge also ruled in September that construction must halt during the appeal. Lawyers will debate that injunction at a hearing Dec. 8 in Salt Lake City.

Attorneys for the church have said the delays could add millions of dollars to construction costs.

The temple site is just east of the Heber City limits. It will be 88,000 square feet, with a steeple stretching over 200 feet into the sky.
Tags
Wasatch County Heber Valley Temple
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler