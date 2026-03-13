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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | March 13, 2026

By John Burdick,
Andrea BuchananAmber Borowski JohnsonMitchell Elliott
Published March 13, 2026 at 11:47 AM MDT
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
KPCW

From addiction and abuse to new beginnings, two Heber Valley women reflect on rebuilding their lives in Part 2 of Amber Johnson's Women Rising story.

Then, Julie Caldwell and her husband Kevin Luntz went to Mexico for winter break.  Their son brought two friends along, but none of them ever expected to be caught up in the Mexican drug cartel violence that made world news.  

And Nashville songwriters Emma Zinck, Terri Jo Box, and Carlyle Griffin share campfire-style storytelling with an in-studio performance—showing how three distinct voices can blend into one shared night of songs and stories.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott