The Community Campfire | March 13, 2026

From addiction and abuse to new beginnings, two Heber Valley women reflect on rebuilding their lives in Part 2 of Amber Johnson's Women Rising story.

Then, Julie Caldwell and her husband Kevin Luntz went to Mexico for winter break. Their son brought two friends along, but none of them ever expected to be caught up in the Mexican drug cartel violence that made world news.

And Nashville songwriters Emma Zinck, Terri Jo Box, and Carlyle Griffin share campfire-style storytelling with an in-studio performance—showing how three distinct voices can blend into one shared night of songs and stories.