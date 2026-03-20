The Community Campfire | March 20, 2026
- This week, hear how Karen Stone turned a canceled world tour, a Kia named Karen, and a pandemic road trip into an unexpected new adventure in Park City. (4:21)
- Then, Kristina Hoeksema has been teaching for twenty years and has touched the lives of countless children. She is the kind of 6th grade science teacher who does more than teach facts — she inspires confidence, curiosity and courage in her students. (12:04)
- Coach Skinner and Madeline have the latest updates on local sports, baseball, and March Madness. (23:39)
- And musician Mike Rogers tells how decades of bartending gigs, piano bars, and jam bands turned into a life built on music, community, and storytelling. (30:21)