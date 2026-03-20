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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | March 20, 2026

By John Burdick,
Andrea BuchananMitchell ElliottBill Skinner
Published March 20, 2026 at 11:42 AM MDT
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
KPCW
  • This week, hear how Karen Stone turned a canceled world tour, a Kia named Karen, and a pandemic road trip into an unexpected new adventure in Park City. (4:21)

  • Then, Kristina Hoeksema has been teaching for twenty years and has touched the lives of countless children. She is the kind of 6th grade science teacher who does more than teach facts — she inspires confidence, curiosity and courage in her students. (12:04)

  • Coach Skinner and Madeline have the latest updates on local sports, baseball, and March Madness. (23:39)

  • And musician Mike Rogers tells how decades of bartending gigs, piano bars, and jam bands turned into a life built on music, community, and storytelling. (30:21)
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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
See stories by Bill Skinner