The Community Campfire | April 3, 2026
- KPCW’s Wednesday night DJ Ted Morris—once a devoted Deadhead, now leading U.S. Speedskating—shares his unlikely journey and the joy of passing his love of music down while sharing the mic with his daughter, Izzy. (3:21)
- Then, Lexi Rohner’s story is one of hope, humor and unwavering optimism in the face of life’s toughest challenges. (14:32)
- Coach Skinner and Madeline Jaquet catch us up on the latest in sports. (22:18)
- And Park City native singer-songwriter Peech. previews the release of his new EP with an in-studio performance. (33:14)