© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | April 3, 2026

By John Burdick,
Andrea BuchananAmber Borowski JohnsonMitchell ElliottBill Skinner
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:14 PM MDT
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
KPCW
  • KPCW’s Wednesday night DJ Ted Morris—once a devoted Deadhead, now leading U.S. Speedskating—shares his unlikely journey and the joy of passing his love of music down while sharing the mic with his daughter, Izzy. (3:21)
  • Then, Lexi Rohner’s story is one of hope, humor and unwavering optimism in the face of life’s toughest challenges. (14:32)
  • Coach Skinner and Madeline Jaquet catch us up on the latest in sports. (22:18)
  • And Park City native singer-songwriter Peech. previews the release of his new EP with an in-studio performance. (33:14)
Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
See stories by Bill Skinner