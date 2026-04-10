The Community Campfire | April 10, 2026
KPCW DJ Dave Semel traded Los Angeles for Park City and now splits his time between television directing, volunteering at KPCW, and teaching skiing at Deer Valley. (2:34)
- Then, take a fun and colorful dive into two of Midway Elementary’s most beloved icons: Miss Sally… and the legendary two-headed calf. (10:59)
- Coach Skinner and Madeline Jaquet catch up with members of the Park City High School girls golf team in the Skinny on Sports. (21:50)
- And blues/soul/Americana musician Kris Lager returns to The Community Campfire for a conversation about touring in various mountain towns and on-the-road meals. (30:29)