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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | April 24, 2026

By John Burdick,
Andrea BuchananAmber Borowski JohnsonMitchell ElliottBill Skinner
Published April 24, 2026 at 11:28 AM MDT
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
KPCW

  • Then, pull up a seat—we’re talking with Betsy DeMann, a Wasatch Back connector who knows just how to turn stories into community. (22:05)

  • Coach Skinner and Madeline Jaquet have the latest on sports. (30:11)

  • And we highlight some of our favorite in-studio musical performances of the past year. (36:57)
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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
See stories by Bill Skinner