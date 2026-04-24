The Community Campfire | April 24, 2026
- Celebrate a quarter-century of Park City’s favorite tradition, The Park City Follies, with exclusive interviews with the creators and actors who reveal the hilarious, untold stories behind this local cultural cornerstone. (5:02)
- Then, pull up a seat—we’re talking with Betsy DeMann, a Wasatch Back connector who knows just how to turn stories into community. (22:05)
- Coach Skinner and Madeline Jaquet have the latest on sports. (30:11)
- And we highlight some of our favorite in-studio musical performances of the past year. (36:57)