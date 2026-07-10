The Community Campfire | July 10, 2026
- For fifty years, William Nixon helped shape the words of presidents, senators and global leaders. But in his Midway home, he tells a different story about a wake-up call that changed everything and returning to who he has always been. (2:46)
- Then, Coach Skinner and sports intern Matthew Traub wrap up the week with the latest on local and national sports. (19:17)
- And Utah-based indie rock duo of Liam Given and Beckham White, Far From It, performs songs from their debut album "The Contender" and share how a friendship sparked at music camp grew into a band with a fresh, high-energy sound and a busy summer tour. (28:57)