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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | July 10, 2026

By John Burdick,
Mitchell ElliottAmber Borowski JohnsonBill Skinner
Published July 10, 2026 at 2:48 PM MDT
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
KPCW
  • For fifty years, William Nixon helped shape the words of presidents, senators and global leaders. But in his Midway home, he tells a different story about a wake-up call that changed everything and returning to who he has always been. (2:46)

  • Then, Coach Skinner and sports intern Matthew Traub wrap up the week with the latest on local and national sports. (19:17)

  • And Utah-based indie rock duo of Liam Given and Beckham White, Far From It, performs songs from their debut album "The Contender" and share how a friendship sparked at music camp grew into a band with a fresh, high-energy sound and a busy summer tour. (28:57)
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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
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Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
See stories by Bill Skinner