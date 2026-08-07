The Community Campfire | August 7, 2026
This week on The Community Campfire, we're celebrating the remarkable people whose passion, creativity and adventurous spirit make the Wasatch Back such a special place to call home.
- Andrea Buchanan sits down with Natalie Hall and Alex Regnald of the Kimball Art Center, along with KPCW Office Manager and Kimball Arts Festival volunteer Jo Horlick, for a behind-the-scenes look at the 57th Kimball Arts Festival. They explore how a small gathering of artists on Main Street grew into one of the nation's premier juried art festivals, welcoming nearly 200 artists selected from more than 1,200 applicants. (3:37)
- Amber Borowski Johnson revisits one of her favorite Voices of the Wasatch Back stories with Hollywood stuntman Doug Coleman. Doug shares an unforgettable journey filled with daring leaps, movie magic, resilience and a lifelong willingness to embrace the next adventure. (13:33)