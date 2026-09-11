The Community Campfire | September 11, 2026
- Andrea Buchanan sits down with Shane and Caitlin Bognaski, whose experiences as cadets on 9/11 shaped lives of military service, leadership and family. Now settled in Park City, they reflect on service and sacrifice—and what the lessons of 9/11 mean for a generation too young to remember that day.
- For years, Britt Blomquist watched her daughters’ childhoods through a windshield, until an affordable home in Park City gave her something she never thought she could buy: time.
- Coach Skinner and high school sports intern Matthew Traub get the Skinny on local and national sports.
- This weeks musical sesh revisits Sarah and Mitch's interview with local musician Madison Ware sat down and let us in on how she got into music, her journey to becoming a music therapy coach and she also played a few of her newest songs, "Waiting" and "Full of It."