Then, writer, educator, and literacy advocate Maya Payne Smart who challenges our current approach to literacy - arguing that it offers too little, too late. She discusses her new book, READING FOR OUR LIVES: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six. It is a guide for parents.
