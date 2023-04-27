© 2023 KPCW

Ten essential habits to help you move freely and live fully

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published April 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM MDT
Students are taught a number of exercises in a class aimed at new moms in San Francisco.
Talia Herman
/
NPR
Fitness gurus Juliet and Kelly Starrett talk about the 10 essential habits to help you move freely and live fully. Hint: an hour of exercise is good but it is movement that will keep us healthy and fit and living our best lives.

Most people find a way to exercise, but fitness gurus Juliet and Kelly Starrett advocate for movement outside of scheduled exercise to help stay healthy and fit. In their book "Built to Move," they provide the 10 essential habits to help you move freely and live fully.

