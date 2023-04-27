Ten essential habits to help you move freely and live fully
Fitness gurus Juliet and Kelly Starrett talk about the 10 essential habits to help you move freely and live fully. Hint: an hour of exercise is good but it is movement that will keep us healthy and fit and living our best lives.
Most people find a way to exercise, but fitness gurus Juliet and Kelly Starrett advocate for movement outside of scheduled exercise to help stay healthy and fit. In their book "Built to Move," they provide the 10 essential habits to help you move freely and live fully.