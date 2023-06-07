Secret behind influencers and $16 billion industry of content creation

Many spend hours every day indulging in Instagram's infinite scroll. Influencers didn't exist 15 years ago and now these tastemakers impact how we cook, consume, parent, decorate, think and live. Despite influencers' prevalence in our lives, what goes on behind the perfectly curated Instagram grids we obsess over most largely remains a mystery — until now.

Glamour Magazine's senior editor Stephanie McNeal answers burning questions like: Why are there so many Mormon mommy influencers? What is it like to work for a popular influencer? What do they do with all the free swag? How do brand partnerships work? And how much money do they really make?

Find more on her book "Swipe Up for More!: Inside the Unfiltered Lives of Influencers" here.