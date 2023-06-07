© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
The Mountain Life

Secret behind influencers and $16 billion industry of content creation

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published June 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM MDT

Many spend hours every day indulging in Instagram's infinite scroll. Influencers didn't exist 15 years ago and now these tastemakers impact how we cook, consume, parent, decorate, think and live. Despite influencers' prevalence in our lives, what goes on behind the perfectly curated Instagram grids we obsess over most largely remains a mystery — until now.

Glamour Magazine's senior editor Stephanie McNeal answers burning questions like: Why are there so many Mormon mommy influencers? What is it like to work for a popular influencer? What do they do with all the free swag? How do brand partnerships work? And how much money do they really make?

Find more on her book "Swipe Up for More!: Inside the Unfiltered Lives of Influencers" here.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
See stories by David Wintzer