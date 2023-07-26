© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

How to rekindle your child’s motivation

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published July 26, 2023 at 10:45 PM MDT
LA Johnson
/
NPR

Psychologist Dr. Ellen Braaten talks about “Bright Kids Who Couldn't Care Less: How to Rekindle Your Child's Motivation.”

Over the course of her 25-year career, psychologist and learning expert Ellen Braaten has begun to notice a trend. More and more parents are coming to her because their kids couldn’t care less about anything. How do bright, motivated young children become such unmotivated older kids and teens and what can parents do about it?

Dr. Braaten has been a faculty member of Harvard Medical School for 25 years and is the executive director of the Learning and Emotional Assessment Program at Massachusetts General Hospital. She discusses her new book about how to rekindle your child’s motivation.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
