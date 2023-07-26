Over the course of her 25-year career, psychologist and learning expert Ellen Braaten has begun to notice a trend. More and more parents are coming to her because their kids couldn’t care less about anything. How do bright, motivated young children become such unmotivated older kids and teens and what can parents do about it?

Dr. Braaten has been a faculty member of Harvard Medical School for 25 years and is the executive director of the Learning and Emotional Assessment Program at Massachusetts General Hospital. She discusses her new book about how to rekindle your child’s motivation.