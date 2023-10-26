Awareness, education, and treatment for concussion and traumatic brain injuries
Two women who have both fought brain injuries themselves, now concentrate on helping others heal from confusion and brain injury. Physical therapist Annie Howard, founder of the local business Happy Brain Physical Therapy, along with professional snowboarder, Kelsey Boyer, founder of a local non-profit called Save a Brain, tell their stories: unfortunate first-hand knowledge of brain injuries and how they are teaming up to provide education and resources for various local ski teams.