© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

The transformative practice of taking nothing for granted

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published November 15, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST

Author Kristi Nelson provides a groundbreaking exploration of what it means to live gratefully and bring awareness into every moment of every day. She ought to know, her entire perspective changed when as a 33-year-old, Kristi Nelson, was diagnosed with stage IV cancer. For Kristi, this wake-up call about the brevity of life helped her reframe her existence as a gift full of welcome surprises and love. She teaches readers how to similarly transform their mindset and daily practice of living in her new book, "Wake Up Grateful."

The Mountain Life
Stay Connected
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
See stories by David Wintzer