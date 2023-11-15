The transformative practice of taking nothing for granted

Author Kristi Nelson provides a groundbreaking exploration of what it means to live gratefully and bring awareness into every moment of every day. She ought to know, her entire perspective changed when as a 33-year-old, Kristi Nelson, was diagnosed with stage IV cancer. For Kristi, this wake-up call about the brevity of life helped her reframe her existence as a gift full of welcome surprises and love. She teaches readers how to similarly transform their mindset and daily practice of living in her new book, "Wake Up Grateful."