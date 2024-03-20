© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

National Geographic's Adventurer of the Year Comes to Park City's Eccles Center

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published March 20, 2024 at 3:57 PM MDT

National Geographic’s 2013 Adventurer of the Year, Mike Libecki, defines himself in two ways: an explorer obsessed with climbing the world's most remote and untouched mountains, knocking off several first ascents every year, and a dedicated father of an equally adventurous daughter, Lilliana, who wants to save the world. He has summited from Afghanistan to Antarctica, Greenland to Guyana, and everywhere in between, paddling with polar bears and climbing the highest peak of Antarctica on what he and his daughter “joyineering” expeditions.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek