National Geographic's Adventurer of the Year Comes to Park City's Eccles Center

National Geographic’s 2013 Adventurer of the Year, Mike Libecki, defines himself in two ways: an explorer obsessed with climbing the world's most remote and untouched mountains, knocking off several first ascents every year, and a dedicated father of an equally adventurous daughter, Lilliana, who wants to save the world. He has summited from Afghanistan to Antarctica, Greenland to Guyana, and everywhere in between, paddling with polar bears and climbing the highest peak of Antarctica on what he and his daughter “joyineering” expeditions.

