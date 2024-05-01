© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Discover Term unlocks teens' potential

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published May 1, 2024 at 2:41 PM MDT

Discover Term was created to instill foundational principles that empower teens to fulfill their potential in three critical areas — not only during their programs but for the rest of their lives. It takes place in a few different settings: while surfing in Costa Rica (that’s called Surf Term) or skiing in Colorado (that’s called Powder Term). Discover Term director Garrett Weber-Gale and Alice Hughes, a local teen who participated in the program discuss some of the activities and what participants can learn.

