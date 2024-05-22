© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Helping our children overcome obsessive-compulsive disorder

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published May 22, 2024 at 11:22 AM MDT

One out of every 200 kids will suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder or OCD. That’s roughly the same as those with juvenile diabetes. But unlike juvenile diabetes, it can take up to 17 years to receive an OCD diagnosis. That means most children with OCD will go through their entire childhood without proper treatment.

Anxiety and OCD therapist Natasha Daniels provides some valuable information for parents and has a new OCD Workbook for kids, "Crushing OCD: 50 Fun Activities to Overcome OCD with CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) and Exposures."

Natasha has published five other books including "How to Parent Your Anxious Toddler," "Anxiety Sucks: A Teen Survival Guide," "Social Skills Activities for Kids," "It’s Brave to Be Kind," and "The Grief Rock." She also hosts the AT Parenting Survival Podcast and has a Youtube channel, Ask the Child Therapist.

You can find her work at www.ATparentingsurvival.com or on social media @Atparentingsurvival.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
