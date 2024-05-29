The healing properties of sound with Sofia Mileti

We all have experienced the healing properties of sound, whether hearing a certain song transports us to a memory, comforts us, or evokes our emotions—today's discussion centers around using sound as a specific protocol for healing.

We welcome local Sofia Mileti who grew up in Park City and now engages in many modalities surrounding mental and physical well-being as a professional. She joins us today to introduce a new retreat center she has opened in Lake Atitlan, Guatemala, and to discuss sound as medicine and the training she gives to present sound healing to other health professionals.