© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

The healing properties of sound with Sofia Mileti

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published May 29, 2024 at 3:49 PM MDT

We all have experienced the healing properties of sound, whether hearing a certain song transports us to a memory, comforts us, or evokes our emotions—today's discussion centers around using sound as a specific protocol for healing.

We welcome local Sofia Mileti who grew up in Park City and now engages in many modalities surrounding mental and physical well-being as a professional. She joins us today to introduce a new retreat center she has opened in Lake Atitlan, Guatemala, and to discuss sound as medicine and the training she gives to present sound healing to other health professionals.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz