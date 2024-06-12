© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

How a scientist navigates grief by bridging the gap between science, wonder, faith

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:29 PM MDT

A decade ago, Dr. Alan Townsend’s family received two unthinkable, catastrophic diagnoses: his 4-year-old daughter and his wife developed unrelated, life-threatening forms of brain cancer. As he witnessed his young daughter fight during the courageous final months of her mother’s life, Townsend, a lifelong scientist, was indelibly altered. He began to see scientific inquiry as more than a source of answers to a given problem, but also as a lifeboat, through scientific wonder. He found ways to bring meaning to his darkest period. He discusses his exploration into the meaning of science and wonder in his new memoir "This Ordinary Stardust: A Scientist's Path from Grief to Wonder."

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
