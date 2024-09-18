Concussion treatments for successful outcomes

Unfortunately, in an active and sporty area like Park City and Summit and Wasatch counties, concussions are an all too frequent occurrence.

Concussion expert and physical therapist Annie Howard explains that every concussion journey is unique, and that it is never too early or too late to seek concussion treatment.

It's Howard’s mission at Happy Brain PT to empower you to understand that what you feel is real and that there is a solution to get you back to doing the things that you love.