© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

Therapist tells all in a vulnerable memoir about her social anxiety

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 9, 2024 at 2:43 PM MDT

Fifteen million American adults have social anxiety. That is roughly 7% of the entire population. More than two-thirds of those adults showed their first symptoms during childhood- typically around age 13. Many of those people live with social anxiety and don’t get help, which can lead to other issues in their lives.

Therapist Natasha Daniels treats people with social anxiety, but she knows it so well, in part, because she suffered from it herself. Daniels takes on the therapist's role with her past selves to drag her social anxiety into the open in her new memoir, "Out of my Shell: Overcoming Social Anxiety from Childhood to Adulthood."

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek