Therapist tells all in a vulnerable memoir about her social anxiety

Fifteen million American adults have social anxiety. That is roughly 7% of the entire population. More than two-thirds of those adults showed their first symptoms during childhood- typically around age 13. Many of those people live with social anxiety and don’t get help, which can lead to other issues in their lives.

Therapist Natasha Daniels treats people with social anxiety, but she knows it so well, in part, because she suffered from it herself. Daniels takes on the therapist's role with her past selves to drag her social anxiety into the open in her new memoir, "Out of my Shell: Overcoming Social Anxiety from Childhood to Adulthood."