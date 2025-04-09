Andrea Juskaitis of Sky Blue Coaching talks college decisions

For many high school seniors and their families, this time of year is fraught with nerves and excitement as they await to hear back from colleges. And once they do know their options, a whole new slew of questions and challenges appear.

Collegiate Prep and Admissions Coach Andrew Juskaitis discusses how families can support their college applicant through thrilling or disappointing college admissions decisions, along with offering some concrete strategies for students trying to decide which school might be their best fit.

