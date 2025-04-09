© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Andrea Juskaitis of Sky Blue Coaching talks college decisions

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 9, 2025 at 2:31 PM MDT
Photo of Andrea Juskaitis

For many high school seniors and their families, this time of year is fraught with nerves and excitement as they await to hear back from colleges. And once they do know their options, a whole new slew of questions and challenges appear.

Collegiate Prep and Admissions Coach Andrew Juskaitis discusses how families can support their college applicant through thrilling or disappointing college admissions decisions, along with offering some concrete strategies for students trying to decide which school might be their best fit.

Sky Blue College and Academic Coaching
435-640-1981

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
