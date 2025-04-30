© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

America's 'Anti-Fat Pastor' Steve Reynolds inspires the faithful to lose weight

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published April 30, 2025 at 4:34 PM MDT
Book cover for "BOD 4 GOD" by Steve Reynolds
Publisher: Losing to Live

Steve Reynolds is known as America's "Anti-Fat Pastor.” He is a pastor who uses his religion and shares scripture to inspire people to lose weight. This is after he spent a lifetime being obese, then losing 100 pounds. Reynolds says Christians are the most overweight group in America, and he decided to try to change that demographic by helping people use their faith to inspire them to get to a healthy weight. He is the author of "BOD4GOD: Twelve Weeks to Lasting Weight Loss" and has spread the good word about health and weight loss to churches across the country.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz