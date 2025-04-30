America's 'Anti-Fat Pastor' Steve Reynolds inspires the faithful to lose weight

Steve Reynolds is known as America's "Anti-Fat Pastor.” He is a pastor who uses his religion and shares scripture to inspire people to lose weight. This is after he spent a lifetime being obese, then losing 100 pounds. Reynolds says Christians are the most overweight group in America, and he decided to try to change that demographic by helping people use their faith to inspire them to get to a healthy weight. He is the author of "BOD4GOD: Twelve Weeks to Lasting Weight Loss" and has spread the good word about health and weight loss to churches across the country.