Recognizing symptoms, taking quick action to prevent stroke

Stroke is the fifth most common cause of death in America and the leading cause of adult disability. However, with quick action and appropriate treatment, patients can not only survive a stroke but can live full, independent lives after the disease. Survive Stroke Week is an annual observance aiming to educate Americans about the symptoms of stroke and the lifesaving treatment options available to patients. Get Ahead of Stroke® week is May 4 through May 10, and this year’s Survive Stroke Week will focus on reaching the Hispanic community in the U.S., where stroke ranks as the fourth leading cause of death for Hispanic men and the third for Hispanic women.

Dr. Adrienne Moraff, a board-certified neurosurgeon in Lebanon, New Hampshire and Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at Dartmouth College, joins the show to tell us more.