Siblings, sacrifice, and the science of achievement

Olympic athlete. An award-winning novelist. A successful entrepreneur. All were raised under one roof. What can we learn from those families whose children aim high and succeed, sometimes in widely varied fields?

Just as important: What were the costs along the way, and what can we glean from their travails and triumphs? Susan Dominus, has worked for The New York Times since 2007, first as a Metro columnist and then as a staff writer for The New York Times Magazine. In 2018, she was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize for public service for its reporting on workplace sexual harassment.

Dominus' new book, "The Family Dynamic: A Journey into the Mystery of Sibling Success," weaves researched stories with science to explore the circumstances that set families apart, whether through birth order or siblings as peers and mentors.