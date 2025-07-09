© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Siblings, sacrifice, and the science of achievement

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published July 9, 2025 at 2:37 PM MDT
A book cover for "The Family Dynamic" by Susuan Dominus, with three icons of people on a podium
Susan Dominus
The Family Dynamic

Olympic athlete. An award-winning novelist. A successful entrepreneur. All were raised under one roof. What can we learn from those families whose children aim high and succeed, sometimes in widely varied fields?

Just as important: What were the costs along the way, and what can we glean from their travails and triumphs? Susan Dominus, has worked for The New York Times since 2007, first as a Metro columnist and then as a staff writer for The New York Times Magazine. In 2018, she was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize for public service for its reporting on workplace sexual harassment.

Dominus' new book, "The Family Dynamic: A Journey into the Mystery of Sibling Success," weaves researched stories with science to explore the circumstances that set families apart, whether through birth order or siblings as peers and mentors.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz