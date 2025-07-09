Coast to coast nostalgia: Exploring America’s retro roadside gems

What is more nostalgic than the memory of an American road trip: the sense of freedom and exploration, adventure and an open road, connection and memories, simplicity and escape? Remember the orange roofs of Howard Johnson’s, shiny diners, and those green and yellow “muffler men?”

Guest journalist Rolando Pujol, describes himself at a "retrologist," and his new book, "The Great American Retro Road Trip: A Celebration of Roadside Americana," celebrates the nostalgic pleasures of America's vintage signs, quirky roadside attractions and offbeat fast-food relics from coast-to-coast.