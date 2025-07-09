© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Coast to coast nostalgia: Exploring America’s retro roadside gems

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published July 9, 2025 at 2:43 PM MDT
A photo of retro icons in America with bright colorful buildings and signs
Rolando Pujol
/
Artisan Books Copyright © 2025
 The Great American Retro Road Trip

What is more nostalgic than the memory of an American road trip: the sense of freedom and exploration, adventure and an open road, connection and memories, simplicity and escape? Remember the orange roofs of Howard Johnson’s, shiny diners, and those green and yellow “muffler men?”

Guest journalist Rolando Pujol, describes himself at a "retrologist," and his new book, "The Great American Retro Road Trip: A Celebration of Roadside Americana," celebrates the nostalgic pleasures of America's vintage signs, quirky roadside attractions and offbeat fast-food relics from coast-to-coast.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
