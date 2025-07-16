'Darcy Dates' blends comedy, cringe and the quest for love

Jena Kingsley is a Park City resident and a NYC native, a comedian, a writer and a viral sensation known for turning modern life’s quirks into comedy gold.

Jena Kingsley’s quick wit and bold humor have made her a standout in the comedy world, using her sharp observations to expose the absurdities of everyday life. Jena presents her new book, "Darcy Dates," a hilarious and unfiltered dating diary based on her blog of the same name. Her story is cringeworthy but often touching, and you’ll be cheering Darcy on in her quest for love.