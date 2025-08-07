Real stories from EMTs on the road

Joanna Sokol has worked on a 911 ambulance for ten years: along the beach in Santa Cruz, in the high desert of Reno, and on the steep streets of San Francisco. Before that, she spent time as a ski patroller, wilderness EMT, and medical stand by for raves and music festivals. She holds a paramedic license and a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from the University of California at Santa Cruz.

During her time at the San Francisco Fire Department, she received an award for Clinical Excellence and served as a member of the Street Crisis Response team.

Her literary work has appeared in Reader’s Digest, Epoca, and Hazlitt, and she received a Sidney Award in 2019.

Joanna’s insights, humor, and humanity are both illuminating and inspiring as she shares details about the highlights – and heartbreaks – that she's experienced as an emergency medical responder.

Born and raised in Oakland, California, Sokol currently lives in Santa Cruz with her boyfriend and a very stubborn dog.

