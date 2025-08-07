The story of a mother's grief and resilience

Award-winning author Jill Bialosky speaks with us about “The End is the Beginning,” a new memoir that begins with her mother’s final days and circles all the way back to her birth, in a deeply personal look into the tragedies and resilience that made her mother so extraordinary.

Jill Bialosky's newest work of prose is "The End is the Beginning: A Personal History of My Mother." Her most recent volume of poetry "Asylum: A Personal, Historical, Natural Inquiry in 103 Lyric Sections," was a finalist for the National Jewish Book Award. She is the author of five acclaimed collections of poetry, four critically acclaimed novels, most recently, "The Deceptions," a finalist for the Gotham Book Award, and a two memoirs, "Poetry Will Save Your Life" and New York Times bestselling memoir "History of a Suicide: My Sister’s Unfinished Life."