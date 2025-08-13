© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Herbalism made simple for everyday health and transformation

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published August 13, 2025 at 5:19 PM MDT
Book cover for "Naturally" by Rachelle Robinett
Publisher: Penguin Life

Herbalist and wellness innovator Rachelle Robinett has built an empire of plant-powered living — spanning coaching, writing, a hit podcast and now her brand-new book, "Naturally: The Herbalist’s Guide to Health and Transformation."

In this conversation, Rachelle shares her fresh, no-nonsense approach to herbalism — making it accessible, beginner-friendly and practical for everyday life.

From boosting gut health and deepening sleep to sparking better sex and sharper focus, she shows how to weave plants seamlessly into your modern routine for transformative results.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
