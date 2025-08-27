© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Supporting parents of struggling teens

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published August 27, 2025 at 3:27 PM MDT
Carey Pickus is a co-founder of Trailhead Parent Support, a nonprofit helping parents of struggling teens and young adults. After losing her 21-year-old son to suicide in 2019, Carey and her husband, Josh, transformed their grief into purpose, becoming advocates and coaches for families facing similar challenges.

Through Trailhead, Carey, Josh, and therapist Bryan Lepinske host weekend retreats in Park City where parents can learn communication and boundary-setting skills in a supportive environment. The retreats also emphasize self-care, compassion and a deeper understanding of what young people experience as they navigate the path to adulthood.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
