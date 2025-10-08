© 2025 KPCW

Confronting ALS with family and community

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 8, 2025 at 5:39 PM MDT
Photo of Meghan Kahn and family
Meghan Kahn
Meghan Kahn and family

Park City native Meghan Kahn was diagnosed two years ago with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 38. While there is currently no cure for ALS, Meghan's spirit, courage and determination remain unshakeable.

Megan grew up running, skiing and hiking in the mountains around Park City and now lives in Portland with her family. But the Park City community is strong and steps up to support Meghan. Her parents, Becky Brady, a longtime now retired teacher at Parley's Park, and father Bill Kahn, who taught at Park City high school for 25 years, ask you to join them with family and friends on Oct. 11 for a day of activity and fundraising for Meghan.

For more information visit:
https://www.strongertogetherformeghan.com/

Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
