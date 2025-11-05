© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Strong social bonds may be the secret to living longer

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published November 5, 2025 at 11:25 AM MST
Photo of Ken Stern
Basic Books

Ken Stern, author of "Healthy to 100" and host of the Century Lives podcast, explains how strong social connections are crucial to longevity — comparable in importance to diet and exercise.

Stern argues that Americans underestimate their value. Drawing from global models, he describes how other countries integrate intergenerational relationships, lifelong learning and purpose-driven work into aging well. The conversation explores how rethinking community, retirement and attitudes toward aging can lead to longer, more fulfilling lives.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
