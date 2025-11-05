Strong social bonds may be the secret to living longer

Ken Stern, author of "Healthy to 100" and host of the Century Lives podcast, explains how strong social connections are crucial to longevity — comparable in importance to diet and exercise.

Stern argues that Americans underestimate their value. Drawing from global models, he describes how other countries integrate intergenerational relationships, lifelong learning and purpose-driven work into aging well. The conversation explores how rethinking community, retirement and attitudes toward aging can lead to longer, more fulfilling lives.