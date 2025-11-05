© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Why our bodies hate the time change

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published November 5, 2025 at 11:23 AM MST
Photo of Lynne Peeples
Publisher: Riverhead Books

As Americans “fall back” this November, science journalist Lynne Peeples asks: What’s the real cost of changing the clocks twice a year? What toll does it take on our sleep, safety and health?

Her book, "The Inner Clock: Living in Sync with Our Circadian Rhythms," dives into how policy, culture and modern life pull us out of sync — and what it would take to align our lives with natural time.

From “social jet lag” to sleep deserts and the politics of light, Lynne brings both data and humanity to one of the most universal challenges we face: living well within the rhythms of our biology.

Book cover for "The Inner Clock" by Lynne Peeples
Publisher: Riverhead Books

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz