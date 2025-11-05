Why our bodies hate the time change

As Americans “fall back” this November, science journalist Lynne Peeples asks: What’s the real cost of changing the clocks twice a year? What toll does it take on our sleep, safety and health?

Her book, "The Inner Clock: Living in Sync with Our Circadian Rhythms," dives into how policy, culture and modern life pull us out of sync — and what it would take to align our lives with natural time.

From “social jet lag” to sleep deserts and the politics of light, Lynne brings both data and humanity to one of the most universal challenges we face: living well within the rhythms of our biology.