The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

First-ever World Cup Skimo comes to Utah

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published November 12, 2025 at 2:39 PM MST
For the first time ever, on Dec. 6 -7, the International Ski Mountaineering World Cup is coming to North America — and it’s happening right here in Utah.

The Salt Lake City Skimo World Cup at Solitude Mountain Resort will bring together more than 200 elite athletes from nearly 30 countries for two high-stakes days of racing in the Wasatch Mountains.

It’s the final stop for competitors hoping to qualify for ski mountaineering’s Olympic debut at the 2026 Winter Games in Milano-Cortina. We’ll explore what this milestone means for the sport, for Utah’s thriving skimo community and for the future of Olympic competition.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
