The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Hormones, health and the power of community

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published November 12, 2025 at 2:36 PM MST
Dr. Trevor Cates and Renee Huang at the KPCW Studios
Mitch Elliott
/
KPCW
Dr. Trevor Cates and Renee Huang at the KPCW Studios

Hormones are a hot topic — and for good reason. They affect everything from our mood and sleep to our energy and how we show up in the world. But instead of feeling at the mercy of our hormones or our environment, what if we learned to work with them — proactively, seasonally and with more awareness of what our bodies are telling us?

Dr. Trevor Cates, naturopathic physician, bestselling author, and founder of The Spa Dr., along with Renée Huang, founder of Wild Women Tribe, a community that helps women reconnect with nature, themselves, and each other, discuss how hormonal shifts manifest in daily life.

The pair explain why tuning into our cycles and seasonal rhythms can enhance our well-being and how gathering in community can transform vulnerability into strength.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
