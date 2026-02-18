The Mountain Life | February 18, 2026

From its roots to its future, we dive into cross-country skiing on the Wasatch Back with Nordic ski gurus Charlie Sturgis and Dave Hanscom. They talk trail access, this year’s push to keep skiing alive with low snow, and why Nordic skiing is core to the identity of a true ski town. (1:03)

Then, author Jonathan Tepper presents a memoir of radical compassion as he shares his story of being raised by missionary parents in Madrid, Spain, in one of the most notorious heroin slums. His book is titled "Shooting Up: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Addiction." (27:07)