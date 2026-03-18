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The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | March 18, 2026

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published March 18, 2026 at 11:30 AM MDT
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
KPCW

Former C-Suite executive Amy Leneker explores a new approach to leading and living with less stress and more joy. (1:05)

Then, Ellen Brown of Stacy Wellness Center, a medical practice in Orem and Heber, tells how women benefit from focused, specialized healthcare. (26:18)

And Park City local Elisabeth Lentz shares info on the Silent Walk for Peace, a meditative group walk that’s taking place every Saturday in March with the intention of expanding peace and compassion. (39:25)

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek