The Mountain Life | September 30, 2026 By Mary Beth Maziarz Published September 30, 2026 at 3:46 PM MDT Listen • 50:17 In the monthly “Resilient Youth” series, therapist Frank Clayton explores how young people can build habits of gratitude, optimism and resilience while learning to notice what’s going right. Local ophthalmologist and MyEyes founder Dr. Barbara Wirotsko explains how monitoring eye pressure can be simple and revealing, and discusses how GLP-1 drugs could offer an unexpected new path to protecting vision.