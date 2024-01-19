© 2024 KPCW

The Sundance Reel

Dawn Porter celebrates the legendary Luther Vandross in 'Luther: Never Too Much'

By Leslie Thatcher,
Barb Bretz
Published January 19, 2024 at 2:13 PM MST
Luther Vandross appears in Luther: Never Too Much by Dawn Porter,an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
Matthew Rolston
/
2024 Sundance Institute
Dawn Porter, director of "Luther: Never Too Much"

Acclaimed Festival alum Dawn Porter invites audiences on a musical journey into the life of the iconic Luther Vandross, the man with the soulful velvet voice, in "Luther: Never Too Much."

An archival tapestry of performances and recording sessions immerse us in his legendary musical talent as a singer, songwriter, and producer. Porter then goes beyond the spotlight to delve into the man behind the music — insights from musicians and friends alongside archival interviews with Luther himself reveal his humor, frustrations, loneliness, and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
Barb Bretz
Friday Film Reviewer & Monthly Book Reviewer
