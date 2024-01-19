Dawn Porter celebrates the legendary Luther Vandross in 'Luther: Never Too Much'

Dawn Porter, director of "Luther: Never Too Much"

Acclaimed Festival alum Dawn Porter invites audiences on a musical journey into the life of the iconic Luther Vandross, the man with the soulful velvet voice, in "Luther: Never Too Much."

An archival tapestry of performances and recording sessions immerse us in his legendary musical talent as a singer, songwriter, and producer. Porter then goes beyond the spotlight to delve into the man behind the music — insights from musicians and friends alongside archival interviews with Luther himself reveal his humor, frustrations, loneliness, and unwavering dedication to his craft.