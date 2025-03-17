Colorado House approves $34M financial package to lure Sundance

Colorado House Bill 1005 would provide Sundance with $34 million in tax credits over a 10-year period beginning in 2027.

In the coming weeks, Sundance is expected to announce its future home after the 2026 festival in Park City.

Along with Utah and Cincinnati, Ohio, Boulder, Colorado, is one of Sundance’s three finalists for the new 10-year contract .

The Colorado House of Representatives approved the Sundance package in a 43-17 vote March 13. It now heads to the state Senate for a vote.

In February the House Finance Committee passed the measure on a 7-6 vote.

Colorado’s proposed financial package stands above the public dollars Cincinnati and Utah have offered.

Utah pitched a new model for the film festival with more screenings and events in Salt Lake City. Park City would serve as an ancillary location.

Utah lawmakers approved a $3.5 million one-time allocation for Sundance in the recently passed state budget, if the film festival chooses to stay.

The Cincinnati City Council has approved $5 million for Sundance over 10 years.

However, it’s unclear how each state’s bid compares in total offerings to lure the film festival because of the private nature of the bidding process. The nonprofit Sundance Institute has not released the information either.

The Hollywood trade publication Deadline published a report last week indicating that some members of Sundance may be inclined to leave Utah due to a new state bill banning the use of Pride flags on government property.