Director Sarah Dowland profiles WNBA legend in 'Sue Bird: In the Clutch'

Sarah Dowland, director of "Sue Bird: In the Clutch"

In her 21-year professional career, WNBA basketball legend Sue Bird has won five Olympic gold medals and become the most successful point guard to ever play the game. Alongside her fiancée, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Sue confronts her next challenge: retiring from the only life she’s ever known.

Emmy and Peabody Award–winning documentarian Sarah Dowland gets to the heart of what makes Bird one of the greatest and most influential athletes the world has ever seen, both on and off the court.